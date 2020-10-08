Is MEDIFAST INC (MED) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of MEDIFAST INC (MED), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MED and the rest of the Consumer Staples group's stocks.

MEDIFAST INC is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 176 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED's full-year earnings has moved 20.77% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MED has returned 50.29% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Staples companies have returned an average of -3.73%. As we can see, MEDIFAST INC is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, MED belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.28% so far this year, meaning that MED is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MED will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.