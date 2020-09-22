Is MEDIFAST INC (MED) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Consumer Staples space have likely heard of MEDIFAST INC (MED), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MEDIFAST INC is one of 174 companies in the Consumer Staples group. The Consumer Staples group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED's full-year earnings has moved 17.69% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, MED has gained about 57.11% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of -7.06% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that MEDIFAST INC is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, MED belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 41 individual companies and currently sits at #168 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 4.94% so far this year, so MED is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on MED as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

