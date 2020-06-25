Is MEDIFAST INC (MED) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

The Consumer Staples group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has MEDIFAST INC (MED) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Staples sector should help us answer this question.

MEDIFAST INC is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 174 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MED is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MED's full-year earnings has moved 18.88% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MED has gained about 12.26% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 12.90% on average. This means that MEDIFAST INC is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MED belongs to the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 9.62% so far this year, so MED is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Consumer Staples sector will want to keep a close eye on MED as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

