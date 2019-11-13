Is Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MPW and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Medical Properties Trust is a member of our Finance group, which includes 843 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MPW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPW's full-year earnings has moved 0.92% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MPW has moved about 22.89% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 17.10%. This shows that Medical Properties Trust is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MPW belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual stocks and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 22.54% so far this year, so MPW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

MPW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

