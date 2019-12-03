Is Medical Properties Trust (MPW) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Medical Properties Trust (MPW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MPW and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Medical Properties Trust is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 843 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MPW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPW's full-year earnings has moved 2.21% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MPW has returned 27.86% so far this year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 17.21%. This means that Medical Properties Trust is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MPW is a member of the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 117 individual companies and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.95% so far this year, so MPW is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on MPW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

