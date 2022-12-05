Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Medallion Financial (MFIN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Medallion Financial is one of 884 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Medallion Financial is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MFIN's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MFIN has gained about 28.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 10.1% on average. This means that Medallion Financial is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Arrow Financial (AROW) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 3%.

Over the past three months, Arrow Financial's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Medallion Financial belongs to the Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry, a group that includes 36 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.7% so far this year, so MFIN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Arrow Financial belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. This 88-stock industry is currently ranked #33. The industry has moved -11.9% year to date.

Medallion Financial and Arrow Financial could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

