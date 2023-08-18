Is McKesson (MCK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. McKesson (MCK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

McKesson is one of 1114 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. McKesson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCK's full-year earnings has moved 2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MCK has returned 11.2% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 3.4%. This shows that McKesson is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Medpace (MEDP). The stock has returned 19.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Medpace's current year EPS has increased 1.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, McKesson belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #57 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.4% so far this year, so MCK is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Medpace, however, belongs to the Medical Services industry. Currently, this 67-stock industry is ranked #168. The industry has moved -8.4% so far this year.

McKesson and Medpace could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McKesson Corporation (MCK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.