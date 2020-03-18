Is McKesson (MCK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. McKesson (MCK) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MCK and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

McKesson is a member of our Medical group, which includes 898 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MCK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCK's full-year earnings has moved 2.56% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MCK has gained about 0.83% so far this year. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -16.46%. As we can see, McKesson is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MCK belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, a group that includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.99% so far this year, so MCK is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MCK as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.