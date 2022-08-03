Is McKesson (MCK) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is McKesson (MCK) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

McKesson is one of 1189 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. McKesson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCK's full-year earnings has moved 2.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MCK has returned 34.8% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 15.7%. This means that McKesson is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, argenex SE (ARGX), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.2%.

Over the past three months, argenex SE's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 22.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, McKesson belongs to the Medical - Dental Supplies industry, which includes 19 individual stocks and currently sits at #90 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 11.9% so far this year, meaning that MCK is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, argenex SE falls under the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Currently, this industry has 558 stocks and is ranked #77. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.4%.

McKesson and argenex SE could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

