Is McDonald's (MCD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

The Retail-Wholesale group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. McDonald's (MCD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MCD and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

McDonald's is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 215 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MCD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD's full-year earnings has moved 0.52% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MCD has gained about 8.89% so far this year. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.20%. This means that McDonald's is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MCD belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 2.86% so far this year, meaning that MCD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track MCD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

