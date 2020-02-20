Is McDonald's (MCD) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of McDonald's (MCD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Retail-Wholesale sector should help us answer this question.

McDonald's is one of 214 companies in the Retail-Wholesale group. The Retail-Wholesale group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MCD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCD's full-year earnings has moved 0.73% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, MCD has moved about 9.12% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have gained about 6.88% on average. This means that McDonald's is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MCD belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.24% so far this year, so MCD is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to track MCD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

