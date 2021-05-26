Is McCormick (NYSE:MKC) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is McCormick's Debt?

As you can see below, at the end of February 2021, McCormick had US$5.35b of debt, up from US$4.30b a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, it does have US$256.1m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$5.09b.

How Strong Is McCormick's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MKC Debt to Equity History May 26th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that McCormick had liabilities of US$2.42b due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.10b falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had US$256.1m in cash and US$515.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$7.75b.

This deficit isn't so bad because McCormick is worth a massive US$24.1b, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk.

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

McCormick has net debt to EBITDA of 4.1 suggesting it uses a fair bit of leverage to boost returns. On the plus side, its EBIT was 8.7 times its interest expense, and its net debt to EBITDA, was quite high, at 4.1. One way McCormick could vanquish its debt would be if it stops borrowing more but continues to grow EBIT at around 11%, as it did over the last year. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if McCormick can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, McCormick recorded free cash flow worth 73% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.

Our View

The good news is that McCormick's demonstrated ability to convert EBIT to free cash flow delights us like a fluffy puppy does a toddler. But we must concede we find its net debt to EBITDA has the opposite effect. Looking at all the aforementioned factors together, it strikes us that McCormick can handle its debt fairly comfortably. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for McCormick that you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

