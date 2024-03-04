Is Mazda Motor (MZDAY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Mazda Motor Corporation is one of 111 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mazda Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MZDAY's full-year earnings has moved 32.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MZDAY has gained about 9.4% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 1.9%. This means that Mazda Motor Corporation is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Gentherm (THRM) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.2%.

In Gentherm's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mazda Motor Corporation belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.3% so far this year, meaning that MZDAY is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Gentherm belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. This 55-stock industry is currently ranked #154. The industry has moved +2.9% year to date.

Mazda Motor Corporation and Gentherm could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gentherm Inc (THRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.