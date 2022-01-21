Is Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Mazda Motor Corporation (MZDAY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Mazda Motor Corporation is one of 126 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #8 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Mazda Motor Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MZDAY's full-year earnings has moved 17.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MZDAY has moved about 6.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 4.8%. As we can see, Mazda Motor Corporation is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Nissan Motor Co. (NSANY). The stock is up 11.3% year-to-date.

In Nissan Motor Co.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 225.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Mazda Motor Corporation is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.9% so far this year, so MZDAY is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Nissan Motor Co. is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Mazda Motor Corporation and Nissan Motor Co. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

