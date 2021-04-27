Is MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Using Too Much Debt?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is MaxLinear's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2020 MaxLinear had debt of US$363.6m, up from US$206.9m in one year. However, it does have US$148.9m in cash offsetting this, leading to net debt of about US$214.7m.

How Healthy Is MaxLinear's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:MXL Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that MaxLinear had liabilities of US$233.7m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$397.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$148.9m as well as receivables valued at US$100.2m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$382.2m.

Of course, MaxLinear has a market capitalization of US$2.87b, so these liabilities are probably manageable. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine MaxLinear's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year MaxLinear wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 51%, to US$479m. Shareholders probably have their fingers crossed that it can grow its way to profits.

Caveat Emptor

Even though MaxLinear managed to grow its top line quite deftly, the cold hard truth is that it is losing money on the EBIT line. Indeed, it lost US$50m at the EBIT level. When we look at that and recall the liabilities on its balance sheet, relative to cash, it seems unwise to us for the company to have any debt. So we think its balance sheet is a little strained, though not beyond repair. We would feel better if it turned its trailing twelve month loss of US$99m into a profit. So we do think this stock is quite risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. We've identified 2 warning signs with MaxLinear , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.