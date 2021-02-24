Is MaxLinear (MXL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of MaxLinear (MXL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MaxLinear is one of 628 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MXL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MXL's full-year earnings has moved 30.84% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MXL has gained about 7.28% so far this year. In comparison, Computer and Technology companies have returned an average of 6.71%. This means that MaxLinear is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MXL belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.27% so far this year, so MXL is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MXL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

