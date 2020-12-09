Is Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MXIM and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Maxim Integrated Products is one of 615 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MXIM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MXIM's full-year earnings has moved 13.53% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MXIM has moved about 42.51% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 39.12% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Maxim Integrated Products is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MXIM belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.12% so far this year, so MXIM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Computer and Technology sector will want to keep a close eye on MXIM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

