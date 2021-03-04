Is Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Maxar Technologies (MAXR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Maxar Technologies is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 627 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAXR's full-year earnings has moved 271.83% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MAXR has returned about 20.58% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 2.92% on average. This means that Maxar Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, MAXR is a member of the Satellite and Communication industry, which includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 5.78% so far this year, so MAXR is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MAXR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

