Is Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Maxar Technologies (MAXR) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Maxar Technologies is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 604 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAXR's full-year earnings has moved 294.24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that MAXR has returned about 49.97% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 28.37% on average. As we can see, Maxar Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MAXR belongs to the Satellite and Communication industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #36 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 20.67% so far this year, meaning that MAXR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MAXR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.