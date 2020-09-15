Is Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Maxar Technologies (MAXR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Maxar Technologies is one of 602 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAXR's full-year earnings has moved 294.24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MAXR has gained about 61.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 22.30% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Maxar Technologies is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MAXR belongs to the Satellite and Communication industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #55 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 22.51% so far this year, so MAXR is performing better in this area.

MAXR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

