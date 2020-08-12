Is Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Maxar Technologies (MAXR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Maxar Technologies is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 605 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAXR's full-year earnings has moved 294.24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MAXR has moved about 58.58% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 18.65% on average. This means that Maxar Technologies is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, MAXR belongs to the Satellite and Communication industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.04% this year, meaning that MAXR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MAXR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

