Is Maxar Technologies (MAXR) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Maxar Technologies (MAXR), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Maxar Technologies is one of 606 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MAXR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAXR's full-year earnings has moved 41.23% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, MAXR has returned 2.55% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 15.54%. As we can see, Maxar Technologies is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, MAXR belongs to the Satellite and Communication industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #169 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.66% so far this year, meaning that MAXR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

MAXR will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

