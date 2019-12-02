Is Matthews Japan Fund (MJFOX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Japan - Equity fund seekers should consider taking a look at Matthews Japan Fund (MJFOX). MJFOX holds a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

The world of Japan - Equity funds is an area filled with choices, and one such option is MJFOX. Japan - Equity mutual funds invest primarily in companies based in Japan, one of the world's richest and most diversified economies. The country remains somewhat exposed to global economic trends with its export focus, while its lack of natural resources also can impact the nation.

History of Fund/Manager

MJFOX finds itself in the Matthews Asia family, based out of San Francisco, CA. The Matthews Japan Fund made its debut in December of 1998 and MJFOX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.48 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund is currently managed by Taizo Ishida who has been in charge of the fund since September of 2006.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. MJFOX has a 5-year annualized total return of 8.22% and is in the top third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 5.73%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. MJFOX's standard deviation over the past three years is 14.63% compared to the category average of 12.76%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 14.25% compared to the category average of 12.97%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

It's always important to be aware of the downsides to any future investment, so one should not discount the risks that come with this segment. In the most recent bear market, MJFOX lost 47.66% and outperformed its peer group by 13%. This means that the fund could possibly be a better choice than its peers during a down market environment.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.79, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. With a positive alpha of 0.05, managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, MJFOX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.93% compared to the category average of 1.37%. So, MJFOX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Matthews Japan Fund ( MJFOX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Matthews Japan Fund ( MJFOX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

Overall, Matthews Japan Fund ( MJFOX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, Matthews Japan Fund ( MJFOX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

