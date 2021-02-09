Is Matthews China Fund (MCHFX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Any investors hoping to find a China - Equity fund could think about starting with Matthews China Fund (MCHFX). MCHFX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

MCHFX is one of many China - Equity mutual funds to choose from. These funds focus their investments almost exclusively on stocks in China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. We tend to associate the Chinese economy with vast export-focused manufacturing, and although this is still important, China is increasingly catering to its booming middle class. If this approach sounds appealing to you, MCHFX could be the way to go.

History of Fund/Manager

MCHFX finds itself in the Matthews Asia family, based out of San Francisco, CA. Matthews China Fund made its debut in February of 1998, and since then, MCHFX has accumulated about $962.30 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. Winnie Chwang is the fund's current manager and has held that role since April of 2014.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 17.98%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 14.78%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. MCHFX's standard deviation over the past three years is 23.76% compared to the category average of 17.91%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 21.51% compared to the category average of 15.61%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.88, so it is likely going to be less volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. MCHFX has generated a positive alpha over the past five years of 5.42, demonstrating that managers in this portfolio are skilled in picking securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, MCHFX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.11% compared to the category average of 1.59%. From a cost perspective, MCHFX is actually cheaper than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, Matthews China Fund ( MCHFX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, worse downside risk, and lower fees, Matthews China Fund ( MCHFX ) looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

