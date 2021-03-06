Is Matterport the Next 15x SPAC?

In this video, I will be talking about the newly announced SPAC merger between Gores Holdings VI (NASDAQ: GHVI) and Matterport.

We will go over what Matterport does, how big the total addressable market (TAM) is, what the future looks like for Matterport, and the various industries they will be innovating. I usually don't like SPACs because most of them are just rumors and the prices are very high. But I do occasionally find a good one such as Opendoor, SoFi, and in this case Matterport. Unlike other SPACs, this deal has been officially announced and should be closed in Q2.

