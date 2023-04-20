Is Matterport Stock a Buy or a Sell Now?

Matterport (NASDAQ: MTTR) has struggled to grow as quickly as investors hoped when the company went public, and now it's facing threats from artificial intelligence. Travis Hoium digs into where the company sits today and why cash may be its biggest strength.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 17, 2023. The video was published on April 19, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Matterport

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Matterport wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 10, 2023

Travis Hoium has positions in Airbnb and Matterport. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Autodesk, and Matterport. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.