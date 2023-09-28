Is Mattel (MAT) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Mattel (MAT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Mattel is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 282 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Mattel is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAT's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that MAT has returned about 22.4% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 4.2%. This means that Mattel is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Dunelm Group (DNLMY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 15.3%.

In Dunelm Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 0.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Mattel belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry, a group that includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #38 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 16.6% this year, meaning that MAT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Dunelm Group, however, belongs to the Textile - Home Furnishing industry. Currently, this 4-stock industry is ranked #19. The industry has moved -17.5% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Mattel and Dunelm Group. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Mattel, Inc. (MAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dunelm Group (DNLMY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.