Is Matson (MATX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Matson (MATX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Matson is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MATX's full-year earnings has moved 84.9% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MATX has returned 0.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -10.3% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Matson is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM). The stock is up 12.4% year-to-date.

In ZIM Integrated Shipping Services' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 17.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Matson belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 12.6% so far this year, so MATX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 43-stock industry is currently ranked #45. The industry has moved +32.5% year to date.

Matson and ZIM Integrated Shipping Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

