Is Matson (MATX) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Matson (MATX) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Matson is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 139 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #4. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Matson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MATX's full-year earnings has moved 42.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, MATX has returned 46.6% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have gained an average of 7.9%. This means that Matson is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 139.3%.

Over the past three months, Navios Maritime Partners LP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 39.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Matson belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.5% so far this year, so MATX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Navios Maritime Partners LP belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 44-stock industry is currently ranked #51. The industry has moved +59.4% year to date.

Matson and Navios Maritime Partners LP could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

