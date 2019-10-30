Is Matrix Service (MTRX) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Oils-Energy space have likely heard of Matrix Service (MTRX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MTRX and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Matrix Service is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 308 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MTRX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTRX's full-year earnings has moved 13.48% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, MTRX has gained about 6.58% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 2.51% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Matrix Service is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MTRX is a member of the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #163 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.96% so far this year, meaning that MTRX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to MTRX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

