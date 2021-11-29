Is Materion Corporation's (NYSE:MTRN) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Materion's (NYSE:MTRN) stock is up by a considerable 21% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Materion's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Materion is:

8.7% = US$61m ÷ US$697m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.09.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of Materion's Earnings Growth And 8.7% ROE

At first glance, Materion's ROE doesn't look very promising. Next, when compared to the average industry ROE of 19%, the company's ROE leaves us feeling even less enthusiastic. Materion was still able to see a decent net income growth of 14% over the past five years. We reckon that there could be other factors at play here. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

We then performed a comparison between Materion's net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 15% in the same period.

NYSE:MTRN Past Earnings Growth November 29th 2021

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. What is MTRN worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether MTRN is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Materion Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 29% (implying that the company retains 71% of its profits), it seems that Materion is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Materion has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to drop to 9.8% over the next three years. As a result, the expected drop in Materion's payout ratio explains the anticipated rise in the company's future ROE to 12%, over the same period.

Summary

On the whole, we do feel that Materion has some positive attributes. With a high rate of reinvestment, albeit at a low ROE, the company has managed to see a considerable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings are expected to accelerate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

