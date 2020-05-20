Is Match Group (MTCH) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Match Group (MTCH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Match Group is one of 613 individual stocks in the Computer and Technology sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTCH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTCH's full-year earnings has moved 1.91% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MTCH has returned about 4.40% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 1.29%. This means that Match Group is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MTCH belongs to the Internet - Services industry, a group that includes 49 individual stocks and currently sits at #31 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 4.59% so far this year, meaning that MTCH is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MTCH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

