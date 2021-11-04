Is Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Matador Resources (MTDR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MTDR and the rest of the Oils-Energy group's stocks.

Matador Resources is one of 255 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTDR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTDR's full-year earnings has moved 16.45% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MTDR has moved about 248.01% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 37.19%. This shows that Matador Resources is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MTDR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 113.57% so far this year, meaning that MTDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track MTDR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Artificial Intelligence

In 2021, this world-changing technology is projected to generate $327.5 billion in revenue. Now Shark Tank star and billionaire investor Mark Cuban says AI will create "the world's first trillionaires." Zacks' urgent special report reveals 3 AI picks investors need to know about today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.