Is Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Matador Resources (MTDR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Matador Resources is one of 254 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Matador Resources is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTDR's full-year earnings has moved 8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the latest available data, MTDR has gained about 39.1% so far this year. In comparison, Oils-Energy companies have returned an average of 20.9%. As we can see, Matador Resources is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

New Fortress Energy (NFE) is another Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 86.7%.

The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy's current year EPS has increased 95.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Matador Resources belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #15 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.4% so far this year, meaning that MTDR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, New Fortress Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 16-stock industry is currently ranked #26. The industry has moved +25% year to date.

Matador Resources and New Fortress Energy could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.