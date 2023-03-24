Is MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. MCFT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 7 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 20.19. Over the past 52 weeks, MCFT's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.83 and as low as 4.04, with a median of 5.08.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. MCFT has a P/S ratio of 0.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.85.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in MasterCraft Boat's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, MCFT looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

