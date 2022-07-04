Is MasterCraft Boat (MCFT) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is MasterCraft Boat (MCFT). MCFT is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is MCFT's P/B ratio of 2.87. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 5.87. MCFT's P/B has been as high as 5.39 and as low as 2.79, with a median of 4.22, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. MCFT has a P/S ratio of 0.59. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.

Another great Leisure and Recreation Products stock you could consider is Sturm, Ruger & Company (RGR), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Sturm, Ruger & Company sports a P/B ratio of 2.97 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 5.87. In the past 52 weeks, RGR's P/B has been as high as 5.27, as low as 2.88, with a median of 3.47.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in MasterCraft Boat and Sturm, Ruger & Company's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that MCFT and RGR is an impressive value stock right now.

