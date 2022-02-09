Is MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 277 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCFT's full-year earnings has moved 3.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MCFT has moved about 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 8%. This shows that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Rocky Brands (RCKY). The stock is up 8% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Rocky Brands' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 17%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #78 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.9% this year, meaning that MCFT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Rocky Brands belongs to the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #67. The industry has moved -13.3% year to date.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. and Rocky Brands could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

