Is MasTec (MTZ) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of MasTec (MTZ), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

MasTec is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 101 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MTZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ's full-year earnings has moved 2.24% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MTZ has returned about 62.53% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 41.19%. This means that MasTec is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Breaking things down more, MTZ is a member of the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, which includes 13 individual companies and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 25.50% this year, meaning that MTZ is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track MTZ. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

