Is MasTec (MTZ) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

The Construction group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is MasTec (MTZ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MasTec is one of 96 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MasTec is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ's full-year earnings has moved 6.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that MTZ has returned about 10.2% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 4.7%. This means that MasTec is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Acuity Brands (AYI) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.5%.

Over the past three months, Acuity Brands' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.5%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, MasTec belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.9% so far this year, so MTZ is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Acuity Brands belongs to the Building Products - Lighting industry. This 4-stock industry is currently ranked #8. The industry has moved +18.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on MasTec and Acuity Brands as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

