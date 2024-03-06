Is MasTec (MTZ) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is MasTec (MTZ) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

MasTec is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 98 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MasTec is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MTZ's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, MTZ has moved about 14.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 9.2%. This means that MasTec is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Summit Materials (SUM). The stock is up 12.2% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Summit Materials' current year EPS has increased 37.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, MasTec belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry, a group that includes 11 individual companies and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.3% so far this year, so MTZ is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

Summit Materials, however, belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry. Currently, this 9-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved +16.5% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to MasTec and Summit Materials as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.