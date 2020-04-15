Is Masimo (MASI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Masimo (MASI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MASI and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Masimo is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MASI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MASI's full-year earnings has moved 1% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MASI has returned 21.92% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.97%. This means that Masimo is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MASI belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 94 individual stocks and currently sits at #37 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 6.58% so far this year, meaning that MASI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to MASI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

