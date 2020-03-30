Is Masimo (MASI) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Masimo (MASI) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Masimo is one of 898 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MASI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MASI's full-year earnings has moved 0.75% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, MASI has returned 13.27% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 14.43% on average. This shows that Masimo is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, MASI belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, which includes 96 individual stocks and currently sits at #41 in the Zacks Industry Rank.

MASI will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

