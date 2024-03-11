Is Masimo (MASI) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Masimo (MASI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Masimo is one of 1066 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Masimo is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MASI's full-year earnings has moved 13.1% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MASI has moved about 14.7% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 8.1% on average. As we can see, Masimo is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ADIL), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 10.8%.

For Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 26% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Masimo belongs to the Medical - Instruments industry, a group that includes 91 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.9% so far this year, meaning that MASI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 514-stock industry is currently ranked #79. The industry has moved +2.8% year to date.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Masimo and Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

