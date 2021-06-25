Is Masimo Corporation's (NASDAQ:MASI) Recent Stock Performance Influenced By Its Fundamentals In Any Way?

Most readers would already be aware that Masimo's (NASDAQ:MASI) stock increased significantly by 10% over the past month. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. In this article, we decided to focus on Masimo's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Masimo is:

17% = US$229m ÷ US$1.3b (Based on the trailing twelve months to April 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.17.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Masimo's Earnings Growth And 17% ROE

At first glance, Masimo seems to have a decent ROE. Especially when compared to the industry average of 10% the company's ROE looks pretty impressive. Despite this, Masimo's five year net income growth was quite low averaging at only 3.5%. This is generally not the case as when a company has a high rate of return it should usually also have a high earnings growth rate. Such a scenario is likely to take place when a company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

As a next step, we compared Masimo's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:MASI Past Earnings Growth June 25th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Masimo's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Masimo Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Summary

In total, it does look like Masimo has some positive aspects to its business. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

