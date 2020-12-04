Is Masco (MAS) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Masco (MAS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Masco is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAS's full-year earnings has moved 13.87% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, MAS has gained about 8.48% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 15.25%. As we can see, Masco is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, MAS is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #115 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 23.86% so far this year, so MAS is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

MAS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Masco Corporation (MAS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.