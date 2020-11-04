Is Masco (MAS) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Masco (MAS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Masco is one of 104 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAS's full-year earnings has moved 13.87% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MAS has returned about 16.61% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 10.99% on average. This means that Masco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MAS belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #49 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.66% so far this year, so MAS is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to MAS as it looks to continue its solid performance.

