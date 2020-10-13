Is Masco (MAS) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Masco (MAS), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MAS and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Masco is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. MAS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MAS's full-year earnings has moved 15.63% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, MAS has returned 20.19% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 15.76% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Masco is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, MAS belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #28 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.71% so far this year, so MAS is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

MAS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

