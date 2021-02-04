Is Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MRVL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Marvell Technology Group is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 632 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRVL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL's full-year earnings has moved 1.57% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, MRVL has moved about 7.51% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 7.23%. This shows that Marvell Technology Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, MRVL belongs to the Semiconductor - Communications industry, a group that includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #20 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 7.66% this year, meaning that MRVL is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to MRVL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.