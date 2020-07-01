Is Marvell Technology Group (MRVL) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Marvell Technology Group (MRVL), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MRVL and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

Marvell Technology Group is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 607 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. MRVL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MRVL's full-year earnings has moved 8.70% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that MRVL has returned about 32% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 11.04% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Marvell Technology Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, MRVL is a member of the Semiconductor - Communications industry, which includes 4 individual companies and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 30.75% so far this year, so MRVL is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track MRVL. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

