Is Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of Martin Marietta Materials (MLM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of MLM and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.

Martin Marietta Materials is a member of our Construction group, which includes 99 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. MLM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLM's full-year earnings has moved 9.86% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, MLM has moved about 28.09% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 19.88%. This means that Martin Marietta Materials is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Looking more specifically, MLM belongs to the Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry, a group that includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 33.98% so far this year, meaning that MLM is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track MLM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

